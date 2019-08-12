A Downtown Miami Street Is About To Permanently Close, And Your Trip Won’t Be The Same

The shutdown of Northeast 12th Street has begun. And so have the headaches for thousands of drivers.

On Monday, the street will permanently close from Biscayne Boulevard to Northeast First Avenue. That follows last Monday’s shutdown of the ramp to westbound I-395 and I-95.

For the past week, drivers have had to continue west on 12th to get on the highway. Starting next week, the new routine changes even more: Commuters and downtown visitors will have to turn right on 13th Street and left on First Avenue to get on the highway.

