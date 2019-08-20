The Early Life of the Beatles

THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK - The Touring Year

Tuesday August 20th at 9pm

Thursday August 23rd at 9pm

Directed by Ron Howard, this documentary highlights the early life and times of The Beatles. From 1962-1966, the period that solidified The Beatles’ status as an international phenomenon, Howard explores how John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr created The Beatles and developed to the point of Beatlemania, a term that describes the band’s passionate fan base and marks a significant increase in the globalization of culture.

The film includes rare and never-before-seen archival footage of concerts and interviews, as well as new interviews with McCartney, Starr, and other prominent characters in the band’s meteoric rise. It also reveals the trials of fame that led the band members to retreat from touring and direct their attention to The Beatles’ prolific studio recordings.

“Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution,” on the other hand, celebrates “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” — The Beatles’ highly influential album released on June 1, 1967. The critically lauded album earned the band four Grammys and the No. 1 spot on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”

