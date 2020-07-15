Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music Elsten Torres - At The End of Love By Michael Stock • 48 minutes ago Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music ShareTweetEmail July 5, 2020 Elsten just released a new album and is interviewed by Michael Stock Listen Listening... / 23:07 Elsten Torres' new album "At the End of Love" was just released. Michael Stock interviews Elsten and talks about his new single "Hope You're Alright in Spite of the World". Tags: Folk & Acoustic MusicShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Josh Fox - The Truth has Changed By Michael Stock • Mar 11, 2020 March 15, 2020 Josh Fox talk about his one-man show and meeting Pete Seeger. Listen Listening... / 28:37 March 15, 2020 Josh Fox talks about his one-man show The Truth has Changed, and meeting Pete Seeger.