Epstein’s Victims Get Second Chance At Justice Against Sex Offender In Appeals Court

By Jay Weaver - Miami Herald 1 hour ago
  • MIAMI HERALD

The young victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will get a second chance at seeking justice after an entire appellate court agreed Friday to rehear claims that federal prosecutors in South Florida violated their rights when they kept them in the dark about a secret plea deal with the now-deceased Palm Beach multimillionaire.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a previous panel’s 2-1 decision that rejected a petition by one of Epstein’s victims. She sought to undo the agreement that federal prosecutors struck with Epstein not to charge him with trafficking girls for his own sexual pleasure more than a decade ago.

A majority of the appeals court in Atlanta voted to rehear the appeal, setting the stage for a possible solution for potentially dozens of victims in the ground-breaking Epstein case. Despite its ruling in April, the three-judge panel had called the South Florida prosecutors’ deal with Epstein “beyond scandalous” and a “national disgrace.”

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
Jeffrey Epstein
news
Miami Herald

Related Content

Judge Denies Bail For Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Confidant Of Jeffrey Epstein

By Jason Slotkin Jul 14, 2020

Updated at 5:14 p.m. ET

A federal judge denied bail Tuesday for Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidant of disgraced financier and convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying she posed a "substantial" risk of flight before her trial on sexual exploitation charges.

The judge set a tentative trial date of July 12, 2021.

Jeffrey Epstein's Deal Was Not Shameful Enough To Overturn, Says Federal Appeals Court

By Julie K. Brown / Miami Herald Apr 15, 2020
MIAMI HERALD

In a 2-1 decision, a federal appeals court has ruled against victims of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who were seeking to overturn the late multimillionaire’s secret 2008 federal plea deal in an effort to go after co-conspirators who received immunity under the agreement.

Despite calling the case “a national disgrace,’’ two judges with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals said victim Courtney Wild was not entitled to confer with the government about the case, appear at Epstein’s sentencing or to even have been informed that he had received a non-prosecution agreement.

Attorneys Explain the Challenges of Combating Child Sex Abuse in Florida

By Jan 16, 2020
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

Child sex abuse remains a crisis in South Florida and around the country. Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking of hundreds of young girls in Palm Beach County, New York and the U.S. Virgin Islands has raised national interest in the issue. But the majority of these cases are happening on an individual level and often with someone who the victim knows.   

  