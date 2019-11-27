To Erase Dixie Highway, Miami-Dade Might Turn To Harriet Tubman For Help

  • The University Metrorail Station pedestrian bridge over South Dixie Highway. Local leaders are pushing to rename the road.
The senior African-American member of the Miami-Dade County Commission wants “Dixie Highway” removed from road signs across the county and replaced with the name of history’s most famous “conductor” for slaves escaping slavery in the South along the Underground Railroad.

Commissioner Dennis Moss plans an effort early next year to persuade Florida to have the Harriet Tubman Highway replace Dixie Highway in Miami-Dade, with the county acting on its own to enact the same swap in areas where Miami-Dade has authority over the roadways carrying the Dixie name.

“She is the antithesis of Dixie,” said Moss, first elected to the commission in 1993 and now preparing to leave office in late 2020 because of term-limit rules. Dixie “is something that’s symbolic of our inhumane institution of slavery. The complete opposite would to be rename these stretches [of highway] after Harriet Tubman.”

