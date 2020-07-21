Expensive Miami Private Schools Got Millions In PPP Loans, So Did Charter Schools

Some of Miami-Dade’s wealthiest private schools and publicly funded charter schools are benefiting from millions of federal dollars that are supposed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.

The Paycheck Protection Program is supposed to help “small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll,” according to the Small Business Administration. In reality, big chains like Ruth’s Chris Steak House, which reported receiving $20 million, have benefited. Even the Los Angeles Lakers got approximately $4.6 million, which the team returned.

The Miami Herald found that local private schools have received loans ranging from $2 million to $5 million each. Dozens of public charter schools that are already publicly funded also received or benefited from the loans — a source of funding unavailable to traditional public schools.

