Expensive Miami Private Schools Got Millions In PPP Loans, So Did Charter Schools

By Colleen Wright 1 hour ago
  • Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, front, cheers as he watches students from Sports Leadership and Management Charter School, SLAM!, perform. The school received a $1 million to $2 million PPP loan.
    Armando Christian Perez, aka Pitbull, front, cheers as he watches students from Sports Leadership and Management Charter School, SLAM!, perform. The school received a $1 million to $2 million PPP loan.
    Wilfredo Lee / AP

Some of Miami-Dade’s wealthiest private schools and publicly funded charter schools are benefiting from millions of federal dollars that are supposed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.

The Paycheck Protection Program is supposed to help “small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll,” according to the Small Business Administration. In reality, big chains like Ruth’s Chris Steak House, which reported receiving $20 million, have benefited. Even the Los Angeles Lakers got approximately $4.6 million, which the team returned.

The Miami Herald found that local private schools have received loans ranging from $2 million to $5 million each. Dozens of public charter schools that are already publicly funded also received or benefited from the loans — a source of funding unavailable to traditional public schools.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
news
Local News
COVID-19
charter schools
PPP Loans
Slam!

Related Content

Lawsuit Argues That Florida Mandate To Physically Reopen Schools Is 'Unconstitutional'

By 19 hours ago
C.M. GUERRERO / Miami Herald

A Broward County public school teacher who spent three weeks on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma battling COVID-19 is among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging a state order to physically reopen schools to all students for five days a week starting next month.

The lawsuit filed Monday morning in Miami by the Florida Education Association, a statewide teachers’ union, argues the recent order from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is unconstitutional.

  

‘Black Workers Matter.’ Fontainebleau Workers Decry Decision To Cut Health Insurance

By Taylor Dolven & Rob Wile 4 hours ago
Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald

To many of Miami’s hospitality workers, the racism and indifference portrayed in the video showing a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd until he died as three other officers watched felt familiar.

The largely Black and brown immigrant workforce that makes Miami’s tourism economy run was struggling to get by even before the COVID-19 pandemic torpedoed the industry. Long ago pushed out of Miami Beach due to exploding real estate prices, the workers have also seen wages stagnate.

Court Rules Against Charter Schools In Funding Fight

By Apr 22, 2020
Emily Michot / Miami Herald

TALLAHASSEE --- In an issue that has drawn heavy debate in the Legislature, a divided appeals court Wednesday backed the Palm Beach County School Board in a fight about whether charter schools should get a cut of voter-approved tax dollars.