Exploring The Life of A Trailblazing Pilot

Thursday 9pm AMELIA EARHART: American ExperienceDocumentary - Profiling the pioneering aviator whose plane disappeared during her 1937 attempt to circumnavigate the Earth.

The first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic, Amelia Earhart was one of America’s first celebrities. After only a few years as a pilot she became the best-known female flier in America, not only for her daring and determination, but also for her striking looks and outspoken personality. Amelia even had an uncanny resemblance to Charles Lindbergh — the most famous man in America at the time — that publicists seized upon, nicknaming her “Lady Lindy.” Three weeks short of her 40th birthday, Earhart disappeared over the Pacific Ocean, a mystery that remains to this day.  

