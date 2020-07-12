The FABULOUS Miss Fisher

Monday 9pm MISS FISHER'S MURDER MYSTERIES: Cocaine Blue - Crime/Drama

Get ready to immerse yourself in the opulent, exciting world of Australia’s leading lady detective Phryne Fisher, a glamorous and thoroughly modern woman of the 1920s. Our lady sleuth sashays through the back lanes and jazz clubs of Melbourne, fighting injustice with her pearl-handled pistol and her dagger sharp wit.

IN THIS EPISODE: Cocaine Blues - Almost as soon as the Honorable Miss Phryne Fisher disembarks at Melbourne, she finds herself embroiled in a mystery. Between investigating a cocaine smuggling ring, a back alley abortionist, and the poisoning of a friend's husband, Phryne's life is one adventure after another. But of course she finds time for a romantic encounter with a dashing Russian dancer.