Father Of Slain Parkland Student Writes Book With New Details About Shooter’s History

When Nikolas Cruz, the confessed Parkland shooter, was still in middle school, his therapist and school psychiatrist took the unusual step of jointly writing a letter to his private psychiatrist.

“Per recent information shared in school he dreams of killing others and [being] covered in blood,” they wrote, indicating they wanted the psychiatrist to be aware of the dreams in case that person could alter his medication.

That letter is included in a book out Tuesday, titled “Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies that Created the Parkland Shooter and Endanger America’s Students.” It was written by Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack, who was one of the 17 people killed on Feb. 14, 2018, during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen more people were injured during the massacre.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.