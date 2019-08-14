FBI Raids Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’ Estate As Investigation Continues

  FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, New York police and local officers arrive at the infamous Virgin Islands hideaway of Jeffrey Epstein, the place is nicknamed pedophile island, Monday.
On the same day Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on arrival at a New Jersey airport on sex trafficking charges, federal agents bashed in the door of his $77 million Manhattan mansion and seized evidence to aid in his prosecution. But the multimillionaire’s Virgin Islands hideaway, where the wealthy hedge fund manager allegedly trafficked girls for sex and entertained politicians, businessmen and scientists, seemingly remained untouched by the law.

That changed Monday.

FBI agents — accompanied by Customs personnel, local police and New York City officers, according to a Virgin Islands source — fanned out in golf carts across Epstein’s estate on Little St. James Island. They scooped up evidence just two days after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide while in federal custody in Manhattan.

