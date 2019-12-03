FEMA Data Shows Delayed Hurricane Recovery Funding, ‘Waves’ & 2019 Knight Foundation Arts Winners

On this Tuesday, Dec. 3, episode of Sundial:

FEMA Data Shows Delays In Hurricane Recovery Funding

Through an examination and analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) data and records, The New York Times uncovered delays in funding for recovery efforts after Hurricanes Maria and Irma, which devastated Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The data shows discrepancies in funding allocation between the Carribean Islands and states like Florida and Texas. The New York Times reporter Zolan Kanno-Youngs joins Sundial to talk about their reporting.

Listen to today's full show.

“Waves” Premieres In South Florida This Week

The new movie “Waves” tells the story of a South Florida black family that faces loss, drug addiction and forgiveness. The film, which was completely filmed and shot in South Florida, tries to capture the real essence of the place with shots of swimming manatees, walks in the Everglades, palm trees, beaches and drives down U.S. 1. The film’s director and writer, Trey Edward Shults, joined us a couple weeks ago to talk about why he made the movie.

2019 Knight Foundation Arts Winners

The 2019 Knight Arts Challenge winners have been announced. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation will award $1.8 million to over 44 artists and arts organizations to establish arts projects that would enrich Miami and South Florida. Two winners Charles J. Kropke and Katja Esson join Sundial to talk about their projects.

Winner 1: "Abandoned Vehicles of the Everglades" is a fine art photography book featuring a beautiful and evocative series of nighttime environmental images by Matt Stock and stories by Charles J. Kropke of vehicles long-abandoned in the Greater Everglades. Adventure Life Productions, which created the project, received $15,000 from The Knight Foundation this year.

Winner 2: "Liberty City VR - From Roosevelt’s New Deal to the Miami Riots" is an immersive virtual reality experience that takes users through the sights, sounds, triumphs and tragedies of Liberty City. Katja Esson created the project and received $75,000 from The Knight Foundation this year.