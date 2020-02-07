Fill-in Radio Newscast Anchor

Deadline to apply: Position will remain open until filled

Station: WLRN Public Media

Company: South Florida Public Media

FLSA Status: Part-time, Freelance, Temporary

Reports to: News Director

Schedule: 5 a.m.-10 a.m. or 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, or as assigned

Location: Doral or Miami, Florida

To apply:

(1) Fill out the job application form here. Then, submit (2) a cover letter, (3) a resume or CV, (4) five work samples (links or mp3s) and (5) at least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak of your qualifications for the position.

Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “Fill-In Anchor” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Position summary:

Write, produce and anchor live daily newscasts, news reports and news-related programming for the national award-winning public radio broadcast news outlet, WLRN News. WLRN covers South Florida, from the Palm Beaches to Key West and is Florida’s largest public radio station.

Responsibilities:

Report, write, produce, prepare and deliver live on-air newscasts and online news from WLRN studios.

Conduct interviews, take in feeds and create content for newscasts in a style consistent with NPR, for use by WLRN and/or other outlet(s) as directed by editors and/or news director.

Work closely with producers, reporters and editors to produce newscasts and digital content.

Produce newscast content using digital audio recording equipment and digital audio editing software.

Ability to work nights, weekends, holidays and other times.

Minimum Qualifications:

Minimum five years experience in radio journalism

Minimum three years experience anchoring newscasts

Exceptional verbal and written skills

Strong organizational and time management skills

Familiarity with digital audio recording equipment

Familiarity with digital audio editing software

Ability to work independently and collaborate with entire organization

Preferred Qualifications:

Bilingual: English/Spanish

Public radio host/anchor experience

Familiarity with Adobe Audition

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.

About WLRN Public Media:

WLRN is an award-winning public radio and television station and website. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West, and we are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a broadcast radio and multimedia news operation producing 24 daily newscasts Monday through Friday for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 NPR For The Palm Beaches, and digital content for WLRN.org. We produce daily spot news stories and longer features on local political issues and on topics including education, the environment and immigration.