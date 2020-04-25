Fishing, Foraging and Christmas Catastrophes

Monday 8pm ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU - Reality - the story of couple Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree along with their family as they buy, renovate and redecorate a 19th-century French Château.

Fishing Foraging and an Elevator - The couple make business plans for the grounds, including charging people to fish in the moat and forage in the woods. Angel starts work on a second guest suite but her plan to install an elevator tests Dick's engineering skills.

9pm MISS FISHER'S MURDER MYSTERIES - Crime Drama - A Christmas Murder - Phryne (Essie Davis) and company head to a chalet to celebrate Christmas in July. Upon arrival, they find one of the residents dead, electrocuted while hanging festive lights.

Dot, Mac, Phryne and Aunt Prudence travel to the Australian Alps for a skiing vacation to celebrate Christmas in July and because Prudence wants to sell off the family interest in the closed gold mine. Soon they find the other guests and themselves, being targeted by a mysterious murderer. The murderess kills its victims following the lyrics of a famous Christmas song and as a warning, leaves a Christmas card in the room of the victim. We will discover that behind the heinous crimes are hidden secrets about the past of Aunt Prudence and the tragic death of miners.