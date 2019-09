Fort Lauderdale’s trendy Flagler Village could be getting more affordable — at least for seniors.

A new affordable housing project for families with at least one resident older than 55 and seniors is planned for the neighborhood. Pending building permits, Village View is expected to break ground in December at 640 N. Andrews Ave.

Developer Housing Trust Group was spurred by the success of its similar Village Place, built nearby in 2015.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.