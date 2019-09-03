Flooding And King Tides Loom In South Florida As Hurricane Dorian Nears

By DAVID FURONES & DAN SWEENEY 22 minutes ago
  • Water covers the docks at the Palm Beach Yacht Club amid king tides and the approaching Hurricane Dorian.
    Water covers the docks at the Palm Beach Yacht Club amid king tides and the approaching Hurricane Dorian.
    Mike Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Hurricane Dorian slowly approaches Florida’s east coast from the Bahamas, South Florida is already seeing the effects of king tides with flooding.

The region is on a coastal flood advisory and at a high risk for rip currents through at least Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS’s Monday morning advisory said vulnerable coastal locations along the Atlantic coast and Intracoastal Waterway could see water-level rises of 1 to 3 feet above ground level due to wave action. This could affect docks, piers and some waterfront streets.

Already, king tides and storm surge from Dorian were affecting the Intracoastal Waterway across Broward and Palm Beach counties. And water also could be seen covering the docks at the Palm Beach Yacht Club.

The dogs are among the dozens of animals from a shelter in Martin County that have been transported across the state to one in Manatee County.