Florida COVID-19 New Cases Rise For Third Straight Day

The Florida Department of Health reported 12,523 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Sunday, up from 10,274. And additional 87 Florida residents have died of the disease , the agency said in its latest report.

WLRN is here for you, even when life is unpredictable. Local journalists are working hard to keep you informed on the latest developments across South Florida. Please support this vital work. Become a WLRN member today. Thank you.

The number of people tested also rose, increasing to 115,149 on Saturday. The overall positive rate, a number public health officials watch to track the spread of the disease, dipped slightly to 14.3 percent from 15.3 percent.

Miami-Dade County, the state’s most populated with about 2.7 million people, reported 3,233 new cases, up from 3,135. The county has recorded 1,302 deaths. Miami-Dade County reported that the number people hosptialized frose to 2,158 from 2,092.

Miami-Dade County has the fourth highest number of cases among counties across the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University's tracking project.

In Broward County, cases dropped slightly to 1,176 from 1,238. The county has reported 493 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported a rise from 683 cases on Friday to 733 on Saturday, with 679 total deaths.

Monroe County reported 47 new cases, up from 43, and has reported six deaths.