Florida Declares State Of Emergency As Hurricane Dorian Continues To Strengthen

By Alex Harris 55 seconds ago

As Hurricane Dorian neared a likely Florida landfall, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon for 26 counties in the storm’s path, spanning the east coast from Duval to Monroe counties. The state Emergency Operations Center is also activating to Level 2, he announced, bringing in more emergency management staff to coordinate a response to the storm.

“It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely,” DeSantis said in a statement, urging Floridians to have seven days of supplies on hand. “I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

The second hurricane of the season is expected to bring up to six inches of rain to Puerto Rico and the U.S. British Virgin Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. Isolated areas could see up to 10 inches of rain and life-threatening flash floods, surf and rip current conditions will be possible.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
hurricane Dorian
weather
news

Related Content

Dorian is Now a Hurricane, Could Reach Florida as a Category 3 Storm

By Jeff Huffman 1 hour ago

This is a developing story and being updated often.

Tropical Storm Dorian became the season’s second hurricane Wednesday afternoon, according to the 2 pm update from the National Hurricane Center.

Multiple reports of hurricane-force winds were reported near St. Thomas, and maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph. High winds, heavy rains, and rough seas will occur in and around the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Thursday morning.

Dorian Expected to Become a Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Florida

By 10 hours ago

Tropical Storm Dorian strengthened slightly overnight as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Top sustained winds are near 60 mph as of the 5 am update from the National Hurricane Center. 

Dorian Now Expected to Become a Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Florida

By Jeff Huffman 10 hours ago

The National Hurricane Center now forecasts Tropical Storm Dorian to become a hurricane prior to landfall in Florida Sunday.

In their 11 pm update Tuesday, forecasters expressed a notable increase in confidence that Dorian would intensify over the warm Atlantic waters east of the Bahamas Friday, before turning west toward the peninsula over the weekend. This was despite the possibility that Tropical Storm Dorian weakens some Wednesday and Thursday from land interactions with the island of Puerto Rico.

 

Here's A Reminder Of What You Need In Case Of Hurricane

By WLRN News Aug 27, 2019
FPREN / COURTESY

A hurricane watch and warning is in effect for Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center says that South Florida is in the 5-day forecast cone of Tropical Storm Dorian.

Forecasters say it's still too early to know with certainty what effect the storm will have on Florida--but it's never too late to assemble your hurricane emergency kit.

Here's what you need: