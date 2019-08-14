Florida Democrats Expand ‘Voter Protection’ Effort With 24-Hour Phone Hotline

The Florida Democratic Party has launched a 24-hour hotline for voters to report any problems with registration or casting their ballots as party leaders try to get a jump on what they say are Republican-led voter suppression efforts in one of the country’s most important swing states.

The hotline — 1-833-868-3352 — went live Monday, according to Executive Director Juan Peñalosa. It is manned by paid staff and volunteers versed in Florida election law, he said.

He said most calls will be answered live. He hopes the call center will ensure that “all legal votes are counted.”

