Florida Education Officials Discuss Schools Reopening As Protesters Rally Outside

Gov. Ron DeSantis made opening remarks at Wednesday’s Florida Board of Education meeting in Dover. The state recently ordered that public schools reopen next month five days a week.

DeSantis said he know parents are trying to figure out what exactly is going to happen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and that schools need to provide as many options to them as possible.



“So that means you want to continue with virtual learning, even though your school district may have kids back in school. As a parent, we need to empower them to make those decisions,” he said.

DeSantis was followed by Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

“The biggest thing I’m grateful for is the ability to allow local decisions about how we open and how we close and how we create the best experiences every single day,” said Davis, who added that they don’t have a playbook and are writing it along the way.

Davis also said he’ll present a reopening plan to the Hillsborough County School Board Thursday.

This is a developing story.


