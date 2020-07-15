Florida Education Officials Discuss Schools Reopening As Protesters Rally Outside

  • About 40 people rallied near Strawberry Crest High School in Dover where the state Board of Education met to discuss schools reopening.
    Jennifer Kious
Originally published on July 15, 2020 2:39 pm

Gov. Ron DeSantis made opening remarks at Wednesday’s Florida Board of Education meeting in Dover. The state recently ordered that public schools reopen next month five days a week.

DeSantis said he know parents are trying to figure out what exactly is going to happen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and that schools need to provide as many options to them as possible.

“So that means you want to continue with virtual learning, even though your school district may have kids back in school. As a parent, we need to empower them to make those decisions,” he said.

DeSantis was followed by Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

“The biggest thing I’m grateful for is the ability to allow local decisions about how we open and how we close and how we create the best experiences every single day,” said Davis, who added that they don’t have a playbook and are writing it along the way.

Davis also said he’ll present a reopening plan to the Hillsborough County School Board Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

Teachers Union Leaders Want More Guidance From State On Reopening Schools

By Jul 7, 2020

On Monday, Florida's Education Commissioner issued an emergency order for brick and mortar schools to reopen for the fall, with the full array of services schools provide.

It said "school openings must be consistent with safety precautions as defined by the Florida Department of Health, local health officials and supportive of Floridians, young and adult, with underlying conditions that make them medically vulnerable."

Monroe County Taking Three-Dimensional Approach To Reopening Schools

By Jul 1, 2020
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

The new school year in the Keys could happen three different ways, depending on what's happening with the coronavirus.

Florida Leaders Release Plan To Reopen Schools

By Ana Ceballos - News Service of Florida Jun 11, 2020
C.M. GUERRERO / Miami Herald

TALLAHASSEE --- Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials on Thursday released a plan to reopen public schools at full capacity in August, saying that vulnerable kids and Floridians need the return to in-person instruction.

“While there may be challenges regionally, Florida’s workforce and students with the greatest needs are counting on schools to fight to stay open,” the Florida Department of Education states in the 143-page plan issued Thursday.

A Teacher Who Contracted COVID-19 Cautions Against In-Person Schooling

By 21 hours ago

As school districts consider how to approach learning this fall with no sign of the coronavirus slowing, the virus has already had devastating consequences in one rural Arizona school district.

Jena Martinez-Inzunza was one of three elementary school teachers at the Hayden Winkelman Unified School District who all tested positive for COVID-19 after teaching virtual summer school lessons together from the same classroom.

Martinez's colleague and friend, Kimberley Chavez Lopez Byrd, who taught in the district for nearly four decades, died.