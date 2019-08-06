Florida Governor Orders State Investigation Of Jeffrey Epstein's Work Case

By News Service of Florida 5 hours ago
  • Jeffrey Epstein
    Jeffrey Epstein
    Associated Press

Pointing to a request from the Palm Beach County sheriff, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday directed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to oversee an investigation into the handling of high-profile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago.

The probe is expected to look at privileges provided to Epstein while he was in the custody of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. DeSantis directed the FDLE to initiate a preliminary inquiry that also considers “irregularities” regarding a 2008 plea agreement with Epstein, a politically connected financer now facing sex-trafficking charges involving minors in Florida and New York.

Read Perversion of Justice, the Miami Herald's investigation that landed Jeffrey Epstein back in jail. 

In addition, DeSantis assigned State Attorney Bruce Colton of the 19th Judicial Circuit to handle any proceedings that arise from the investigation. The 19th Judicial Circuit covers Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties.

“Floridians expect and deserve a full and fair investigation,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement.

State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, has publicly pushed the past two weeks for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office handling of Epstein while he was on work release.

DeSantis on Tuesday, however, cited a request from Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, who wrote in a letter to the governor that the public interest would be better served by a state investigation “from court sentencing to incarceration.”

“Given the recent questions that have been raised around the Jeffrey Epstein case, I am formally requesting that FDLE assume the existing criminal investigation and I pledge the cooperation and participation of my agency,” Bradshaw wrote.

The investigation grew out of an internal affairs inquiry Bradshaw announced on July 19, after an allegation was made that Epstein was able to engage in sex while on work release.

Epstein served 13 months of an 18-month sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2008 on two state prostitution charges in Florida, including procuring a minor for sex. The plea required him to register as a sex offender.

While in custody, Epstein was housed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County stockade. After more than three months in custody, Epstein was provided work release for up to 12 hours a day, six days a week.

The sheriff’s office will continue an internal affairs investigation, Bradshaw wrote in the letter to DeSantis.

Epstein’s latest arrest led to the resignation last month of Alex Acosta as U.S. labor secretary amid questions over his role as a former federal prosecutor in Florida and the plea deal.

Book, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, thanked DeSantis on Tuesday.

“Epstein enjoyed an unprecedented and deeply troubling level of leniency and luxury while incarcerated by PBSO,” Book said in a release. “I am disgusted by the flagrant corruption documented within the logs of deputies assigned to supervise Epstein while on work release and deeply disturbed by allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated under PBSO watch. FDLE’s investigation is the first step toward a clear understanding of what happened and who is responsible.”

Tags: 
Jeffrey Epstein
news
sexual abuse

Related Content

Following Alleged Suicide Attempt, Epstein Faces Next Legal Battle

By JULIE K. BROWN Aug 1, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

New York prosecutors have more than one million pages of documents that constitute evidence in their case against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Epstein’s lawyers said in open court Wednesday.

Epstein attorney Martin G. Weinberg pointed to the voluminous amount of discovery material the government has collected to argue that he needs at least 13 months to prepare for trial, but U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Berman sided with prosecutors, who asked for a June 2020 court date.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation Into Jeffrey Epstein’s Work Release

By SKYLER SWISHER Jul 26, 2019
Mark Randall / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has opened a criminal investigation into how his deputies handled wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s work release about a decade ago, an agency spokeswoman said Thursday.

The sheriff launched an internal investigation on Friday and then broadened it to a criminal probe on Tuesday, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

She offered no additional details, other than sharing a statement that Bradshaw wants to “hold those accountable for any failures and ensure that it won’t happen again.”

Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured In Federal Jail Cell With Marks On His Neck, Report Says

By Carli Teproff Jul 25, 2019
MIAMI HERALD

Jeffrey Epstein, the Palm Beach millionaire who was arrested earlier this month on child sex-trafficking charges, was found injured in his New York jail cell Wednesday, News 4 New York reported.

The station said Epstein, 66, was found in the fetal position and had marks on his neck, citing sources close to the investigation. The station said it may have been a possible suicide attempt, quoting sources.

Senator Seeks State Probe In Epstein Case

By News Service Of Florida Jul 23, 2019

State Sen. Lauren Book, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, wants the state to investigate how the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office handled sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while he was in its custody more than a decade ago.

The Plantation Democrat asked Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday to direct the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to check an allegation that Epstein, a politically connected wealthy financier, had sex with at least one woman while on work release supervised by sheriff’s deputies.

Trump To Nominate Eugene Scalia, Late Supreme Court Justice's Son, As Labor Secretary

By & Jul 18, 2019

Updated 8:30 p.m. ET

President Trump will nominate Eugene Scalia, son of late Justice Antonin Scalia, to be the next labor secretary, the president announced via Twitter Thursday evening.

A source close to Scalia earlier Thursday confirmed to NPR that the president had offered Scalia the job and that he accepted.

Scalia, 55, is a partner at the law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher in Washington, D.C., where he handles cases related to labor and employment.