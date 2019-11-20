Florida’s Only Democratic Presidential Candidate, Wayne Messam, Ends His Campaign

By Anthony Man 1 minute ago
  • Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Fla., suspended his campaign for president. He never managed to raise much money or get noticed in public opinion polls.
Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, suspended his campaign for president Wednesday.

Messam entered the race in March with a polished video and a large rally.

His central message was that he wanted to help people achieve the American dream, something illustrated by his own story — and something he said has become hard to achieve for many. “The promise of America belongs to all of us. That’s why I’m going to be running for president. To be your champion,” he said when announcing his campaign.

He never managed to raise much money or gain any traction in national public opinion polls and left the race quietly, with a post on the website Medium.

