Forgotten war stories

Monday 8pm HITLER'S ENGLAND - Aviation/Military - The compelling story of the people who lived in the British Channel Islands under German occupation from 1940 to 1945. Hosted by historian and acclaimed actor John Nettles, this unique historical documentary details a little-known chapter of World War II.

John Nettles may be best known for his role as Tom Barnaby on Midsomer Murders, but his deep, historic interest in World War II is the focus of the documentary Hitler's England. Traveling to the British Channel Islands, John recounts the little-known stories of the Nazi occupation that lasted there from 1940 to 1945. Sharing his years of research and conducting interviews with locals, Nettles unearths tales of bravery and resistance, oppression and violence, and the everyday lives that were transformed by invasion.

9pm THE GREAT WAR: American Experience - Historical Documentary - Discover how WWI transformed America through the stories of those whose participation in the war to "make the world safe for democracy" has been largely forgotten.

The Great War tells the rich and complex story of World War I through the voices of nurses, journalists, aviators and the American troops who came to be known as “doughboys.” The series explores the experiences of African-American and Latino soldiers, suffragists, Native American “code talkers” and others whose participation in the war to “make the world safe for democracy” has been largely forgotten. The Great War explores how a brilliant PR man bolstered support for the war in a country hesitant to put lives on the line for a foreign conflict; how President Woodrow Wilson steered the nation through years of neutrality, only to reluctantly lead America into the bloodiest conflict the world had ever seen, thereby transforming the United States into a dominant player on the international stage; and how the ardent patriotism and determination to support America’s crusade for liberty abroad led to one of the most oppressive crackdowns on civil liberties at home in U.S. history. It is a story of heroism and sacrifice that would ultimately claim 15 million lives and profoundly change the world forever.