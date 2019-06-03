Former Miami-Dade School Board Member In Custody After Shooting At Police, Cops Say

A former longtime Miami-Dade School Board member shot at a car in a mall parking lot, led cops on a chase, opened fire on them, crashed and then hid in thick brush before being taken into custody, Pembroke Pines police say.

Solomon Stinson, 81, who retired from the School Board in 2010 after 14 years, faces charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The incident began after 4 p.m. Sunday when a 911 call came in reporting that shots had been fired in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall near the AMC movie theater.

