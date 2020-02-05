Fort Lauderdale To Investigate Putting Brakes On Building Boom After Pipe Breaks

  Cranes dot the skyline of downtown Fort Lauderdale at Las Olas and Southeast Third Avenue on January 29, 2020.
    Cranes dot the skyline of downtown Fort Lauderdale at Las Olas and Southeast Third Avenue on January 29, 2020.
    Michael Laughlin / South Florida Sun Sentinel

The building boom in full swing in Fort Lauderdale might just hit a wall as city leaders struggle to contain a never-ending series of sewer pipe breaks.

Critics of the city’s ongoing development spurt have been calling for a moratorium for years. Developers have been just as outspoken in opposing what they call a drastic measure that would have dire effects on the city’s tax base.

But the chatter from critics has grown to a crescendo since a string of street-sliming pipe failures hit in December. This week’s trio of pipe breaks — two sewer and one water — have only upped the ante.

Broken Water Main Brings Flooding And Boil Water Notice To Victoria Park

Crews in Fort Lauderdale are working to repair a pipe break for the seventh time in the last month — but at least this time it isn’t sewage flooding the streets.

A contractor working in the area of Northeast Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue struck a 12-inch water main on Wednesday afternoon, which sent water flooding the streets of Victoria Park.

The City of Fort Lauderdale issued a precautionary boil water notice effective immediately to the properties in Northeast Second Street to Northeast Fifth Street between Northeast Seventh Avenue and Northeast Ninth Avenue.

Florida's 2020 Census, Fort Lauderdale's City Manager On Sewage Breaks & The BBC Arts Hour In Miami

On this Monday, Jan. 13, episode of Sundial:

Florida’s 2020 Census Statewide Complete Count Committee

The U.S Census will be conducted from March to June 2020. To ensure Floridians are accurately reflected in the federal count, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Lieutenant Governor Jeantte Nuñez to lead Florida’s Complete Count Committee. 

Sea Rise Is Making Fort Lauderdale's Sewage Leaks Worse

Fort Lauderdale is soaked in waste after six sewage spills from decaying pipes dumped more than 126 million gallons of raw sewage directly into nearby rivers and canals over the last few weeks. That’s about the volume of 191 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

But something important has been lost in the stinking mess: Most of it isn’t actually poop or other flushed stuff. More than half of the volume flowing through the city’s crumbling sewage infrastructure is actually groundwater seeping in through the many, many cracks and holes in the aging system.