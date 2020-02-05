Fort Lauderdale To Investigate Putting Brakes On Building Boom After Pipe Breaks

The building boom in full swing in Fort Lauderdale might just hit a wall as city leaders struggle to contain a never-ending series of sewer pipe breaks.

Critics of the city’s ongoing development spurt have been calling for a moratorium for years. Developers have been just as outspoken in opposing what they call a drastic measure that would have dire effects on the city’s tax base.

But the chatter from critics has grown to a crescendo since a string of street-sliming pipe failures hit in December. This week’s trio of pipe breaks — two sewer and one water — have only upped the ante.

