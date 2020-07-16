Fort Lauderdale Police Capture Kangaroo Hopping Around Neighborhood

This story has been updated at 3:55 p.m. Thursday July 16.

In a viral social media moment, Fort Lauderdale police officers safely captured a kangaroo Thursday morning.

The officers affectionatley have been calling him 'Roo' after the Disney cartoon character, Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw told WLRN Thursday afternoon. She said the kangaroo is "very friendly."

The animal was first called in to police after a witness saw it hopping around on N. Andrews Ave. around 9 a.m.

Officers responded to see if it was true. After discovering 'Roo' they surrounded the animal and used a rope as a leash. They were able to coax the animal into letting them pick it up and, because it was small enough, carry it to the back of a police car.

They then transported the kangaroo to the department's barn, where there are stables for police horses, for safekeeping until he could be taken into the care of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later in the day.

The FWC declined WLRN's request for interview, but a spokesperson confirmed the agency assisted the police, and will be the lead agency for the investigation.

"The kangaroo will be transported to a licensed facility for care while we conduct an investigation into the escape," Carol Lyn Parrish said.

Kangaroos are considered Class III wildlife by the FWC.

In Fort Lauderdale, keeping wildlife, including a kangaroo, is prohibited by city code. Parrish said in an email the investigation needs to be completed before determining if there would be any penalties at the FWC level.

A Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Greenlaw updated rsidents curious about the event, in a video.

In another video, the kangaroo can be seen getting friendly with the camera, hopping around after his capture.

The @MyFWC will be taking care of the kangaroo rescued from wandering the streets of the city this morning. Fort Lauderdale code does not allow exotic animals like this within the city limits. @FTLCityNews @wsvn @CBSMiami @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 @AC360 @ABC pic.twitter.com/n06Cg58xr6 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.