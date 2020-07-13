Fort Lauderdale Tells Homeless To Leave Motel, But Homeless Say They’ll Refuse To Leave

Fort Lauderdale’s plan to temporarily house homeless people at a motel may be ending Monday, according to a city memo.

At least 60 homeless people staying at the Rodeway Inn and Suites on State Road 84 in Dania Beach were told to vacate their rooms by 11 a.m. Monday.

“Please be advised that the temporary housing at the Rodeway Inn & Suites has come to an end,” the memo says. “You are expected to leave the motel on Monday, July 13, 2020, by 11 a.m.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Fort Lauderdale set out to find motels willing to take in its homeless. The city began offering motel vouchers in late April to house the homeless. Three months later, that funding has run dry, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Sunday.

