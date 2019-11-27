Four Months After Vote To Bring Ultra Back To Downtown, There’s Still No Contract

Ultra Music Festival is selling tickets for its scheduled return to Bayfront Park in March 2020, but organizers do not yet have a contract to stage the three-day concert on Miami’s downtown waterfront.

Four months after Miami commissioners voted to allow the event to return to Bayfront Park, city administrators and Ultra’s organizers have not signed the licensing agreement that would allow the electronic dance music festival to use the public park.

Ticket sales are under way for the festival, scheduled for March 20-22. Last week, Ultra announced headliners that include Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Major Lazer and Afrojack.

