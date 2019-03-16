Fresh Air Weekend: Aidy Bryant; Priest-Turned-Professor Barbara Brown Taylor

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Aidy Bryant On 'Shrill,' 'SNL' Thrills, And Not Feeling Bad About Her Body: "The second I stopped being afraid of someone calling me fat, I was able to start to focus on my goals and my dreams," Bryant says. She co-writes and stars in the Hulu comedy series Shrill.

'Modern Sounds' Re-Release Revives Ray Charles' 1962 Venture Into Country: Fifty-seven years ago, Charles released two albums that helped extend the reach of country music. Though initially perceived as a novelty, a re-release of the albums proves they were anything but.

For Priest Turned Professor, 'Holy Envy' Is Key To Appreciating World Religions: Ordained Episcopal priest Barbara Brown Taylor says that teaching the different religions of the world changed her students' understanding of faith — as well as her own.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Aidy Bryant On 'Shrill,' 'SNL' Thrills, And Not Feeling Bad About Her Body

'Modern Sounds' Re-Release Revives Ray Charles' 1962 Venture Into Country

For Priest Turned Professor, 'Holy Envy' Is Key To Appreciating World Religions

