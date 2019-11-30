Fresh Air Weekend: Novelist Kevin Wilson; Actor Willem Dafoe

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For Author Kevin Wilson, Writing Offers A Brief Reprieve From Tourette's: For Wilson, Tourette's syndrome means living with intrusive thoughts that flash disturbing images without warning. His novel, Nothing to See Here, was inspired by visions of spontaneous combustion.

Erroll Garner's 'A Night At The Movies' Reissue Radiates Joy: The late jazz pianist spins out new and old melodies and cracks little musical jokes on a new series of reissues representing albums he recorded for various labels between '59 and '73.

Actor Willem Dafoe Reflects On A Career Of Being A 'Good Bad Guy': Dafoe has played villains, soldiers, van Gogh and Jesus. He's earned four Oscar nominations and appeared in more than 100 films — including, most recently, Motherless Brooklyn and The Lighthouse.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

For Author Kevin Wilson, Writing Offers A Brief Reprieve From Tourette's

Erroll Garner's 'A Night At The Movies' Reissue Radiates Joy

Actor Willem Dafoe Reflects On A Career Of Being A 'Good Bad Guy'

