Friday's Flick - THE SECOND WOMAN

Friday 8pm THE SECOND WOMAN - (1950) A suspense thriller starring Robert Young about a man who's being plagued by unexplainable accidents.

Architect Jeff Cohalan (Robert Young) is haunted by the death of his fiancée the previous year. He sequesters himself in the fabulous house he designed for his beloved and broods over the incredible string of bad luck he has experienced since her death. His horse breaks its leg, his dog dies, and his artwork is deteriorating. Fortunately, his neighbor's niece (Betsy Drake) takes an interest in his travails, and is determined to discover the real cause behind his misfortune.

TRIVIA