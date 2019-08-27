A Gang's Breaking Point

Friday 10pm FRONTLINE: THE GANG CRACKDOWN - Investigative documentary series - Killings linked to the MS-13 gang and the crackdown that led to the unlawful detainment of some immigrant teens.

Some 25 dead bodies have been found on Long Island since 2016, all linked to the violent gang MS-13. FRONTLINE investigates the impact of both the gruesome killings and the resulting anti-gang crackdown on Long Island — home to one of the U.S.’s largest communities of unaccompanied minors, who fled gang violence in Central America only to face it here.

Drawing on interviews with murder victims’ families, accused gang members, top Justice Department officials including Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, local law enforcement and ICE leadership, and civil rights and immigration lawyers, The Gang Crackdown explores the reasons behind the spike in violence on Long Island— and examines whether law enforcement and the government have overreached in trying to combat it.