A Word On Food

Gnocchi

By 1 hour ago
  Dream Dumplings
    Dream Dumplings

GNOCCHI

Norman Van Aken © Copyright, All Rights Reserved

1 pound Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and boiled in salted water

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

1 egg lightly beaten

About 1 Cup all-purpose flour

1 ounce freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Put the potatoes into a bowl, and season with salt and pepper.  Put through a ricer or mash with a potato masher.  Now set aside and let cool. 

Add the egg, ¾ Cup of the flour and the Parmesan cheese to the potatoes.  Knead together with your hands. You want just enough flour so that the dough holds its shape when pinched.  Knead only to combine.  Add as much of the rest of the flour as needed (potatoes vary on how much water they have naturally).  If you add too much flour they will be heavy.  

Cut off a piece of the dough and roll, with the palms your hands on a lightly floured, wood or marble board into a rope shape ½ - ¾ inch thick in diameter.  With a knife cut the “ropes” into small pillow shapes.  With the back of a fork, make a light indent in each “pillow”.  This makes it easier for the sauce to stay on. 

Slowly lower them into a pot of boiling salted water, stirring gently.  When they surface, let them cook another 8 – 10 seconds.  This will take only a 1 – 1 ½ minutes.  Pull out with a slotted spoon or skimmer. Sauce as desired.

5.6.04

Radio
Norman Van Aken
A Word On Food

