Going below the earth to outer space

Sunday 9pm NOVA - RISE OF THE ROCKETS - Science, Technology - An explosion of private companies are developing new technologies to bring space closer than ever.

Rockets are becoming cheaper and more powerful than ever before thanks to stunning new technologies. As companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic make space more accessible, and NASA returns to crewed spaceflight, a new era of space exploration seems to be on the horizon. But will this seeming rocket Renaissance become more than just hype? NOVA explores the latest rocket technologies and the growing role private citizens may have in space.

10pm FRONTLINE : COAL'S DEADLY DUST - Investigative documentary series - An investigation into the rise of severe black lung disease among coal miners, and how industry and government failed to protect them.

FRONTLINE and NPR investigate the rise of severe black lung disease among coal miners, and the failure to respond. This joint investigation reveals the biggest disease clusters ever documented, and how the industry and the government failed to protect miners.