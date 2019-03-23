Going below the earth to outer space

    NOVA: Rise of the Rockets
    PBS

Sunday 9pm NOVA - RISE OF THE ROCKETS - Science, Technology - An explosion of private companies are developing new technologies to bring space closer than ever. 

Rocket Lab production floor
 

Rockets are becoming cheaper and more powerful than ever before thanks to stunning new technologies. As companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic make space more accessible, and NASA returns to crewed spaceflight, a new era of space exploration seems to be on the horizon. But will this seeming rocket Renaissance become more than just hype? NOVA explores the latest rocket technologies and the growing role private citizens may have in space. 

10pm FRONTLINE : COAL'S DEADLY DUST - Investigative documentary series - An investigation into the rise of severe black lung disease among coal miners, and how industry and government failed to protect them.

Coal's Deadly Dust
Credit PBS
  

 FRONTLINE and NPR investigate the rise of severe black lung disease among coal miners, and the failure to respond. This joint investigation reveals the biggest disease clusters ever documented, and how the industry and the government failed to protect miners.

   

television
frontline

Black Lung Study Finds Biggest Cluster Ever Of Fatal Coal Miners' Disease

By Feb 6, 2018

Updated on Feb. 6 at 3:49 p.m. ET

Epidemiologists at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health say they've identified the largest cluster of advanced black lung disease ever reported, a cluster that was first uncovered by NPR 14 months ago.

'Fundamental Shift' Needed To Protect Miners From Deadly Black Lung

By Jun 28, 2018

New and tougher rules designed to protect coal miners from the coal and silica dust that causes the fatal disease black lung may not be enough to stem an "epidemic" of the worst stages of the disease or the highest rates of disease in Central Appalachia in 25 years.

Japanese Billionaire Books First Moonshot Aboard SpaceX's 'Big Falcon Rocket'

By Sep 18, 2018

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa stood before the audience gathered at SpaceX headquarters Monday evening and was greeted by cheers when he echoed a line from a famous speech by President John F. Kennedy, proclaiming "I choose to go to the moon."

Maezawa was introduced by SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk in Hawthorne, Calif. He is the first to book a trip as a private passenger with the commercial space company for a voyage that hasn't been attempted since NASA's Apollo missions ended in 1972.