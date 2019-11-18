Gov. DeSantis’ $91.4 Billion Budget Targets Teacher Pay Raises, New State Jobs

    The budget proposal of Gov. DeSantis includes more than 600 million dollars to raise the minimum salary for teachers to 47,500 dollars.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing a $91.4 billion state budget for the fiscal year that begins in July.

The budget proposal released Monday is slightly more than the state’s current $91 billion spending plan.

The budget proposal includes more than $600 million to raise the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500, which DeSantis said will boost the pay for more than 101,000 teachers.

It also proposes $75 million in grants to help make schools more secure.

DeSantis also proposes creating 549 new state jobs, while eliminating 141 positions, nearly all of which are currently vacant.

The proposal is only a recommendation. The Legislature will approve a budget during the annual session that begins Jan. 14. DeSantis will then be able to veto individual items in the budget presented to him.

This is a developing story. Stay with WLRN for updates.

