Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He’s Confident Trump Will Protect Florida From Offshore Oil Drilling

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is confident that President Donald Trump will protect Florida from offshore oil drilling — despite a White House threat to veto legislation that would ban drilling off the state’s Gulf Coast.

“He’s told me he’s with us,” DeSantis said in Dania Beach after he and business leaders announced additional private sector relief efforts for people in the Bahamas suffering from the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

DeSantis is a strong supporter of the president — and Trump is a strong supporter of the governor.

