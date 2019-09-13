Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He’s Confident Trump Will Protect Florida From Offshore Oil Drilling

By ANTHONY MAN 33 seconds ago
  • The Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig fire off Louisiana, shown on April 21, 2010, had environmental impacts in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's confident President Donald Trump will protect Florida from offshore oil drilling.
    HANDOUT / Reuters Photo

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is confident that President Donald Trump will protect Florida from offshore oil drilling — despite a White House threat to veto legislation that would ban drilling off the state’s Gulf Coast.

“He’s told me he’s with us,” DeSantis said in Dania Beach after he and business leaders announced additional private sector relief efforts for people in the Bahamas suffering from the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

DeSantis is a strong supporter of the president — and Trump is a strong supporter of the governor.

Offshore drilling
Gov. Ron DeSantis
President Trump
Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Dorian
news

