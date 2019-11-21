Governors of Texas, Arizona Selected In Boca To Head National Republican Association

By 29 seconds ago
  • Republican Governors Association
    Five Republican governors, including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, far left, spoke on a panel in Boca Raton Thursday morning entitled State of the States. Ducey was elected as Vice Chairman of the RGA Thursday afternoon.
    Courtesy of the Republican Governors Association / WLRN

Twenty three out of the 27 Republican Governors around the U.S. are in South Florida this week. Thursday was the second - and final day - of the annual Republican Governors Association Conference at a resort in Boca Raton. 

The association's goal is to help get Republican politicians get elected as governors across the country, as well as  provide them with some resources. 

Read More: More than 20 Republican Governors Descend On South Florida For Annual Conference

The governors at this year's conference have been sharing ideas from each of their states, and discussing issues like education, infrastructure and energy.

 

Only two hours of panel discussions were open to reporters. The rest of the conference involved governors speaking in smaller, breakout groups about individual policies. 

Florida's own Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, has been attending the conference but was not speaking on any of the public panels, according to the Republican Governors Association, or the RGA.

The RGA also held its closed elections Thursday afternoon. 

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott was elected the new chair of the association by fellow Republican leaders at the conference. Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey is the new vice chair for 2020.

You can read more about WLRN's coverage of the conference, here

Tags: 
Republican Party
Boca Raton
politics
governors
Local News
news

Related Content

More Than 20 Republican Governors Descend On South Florida For Annual Conference

By 18 hours ago
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

More than 20 Republican governors from across the U.S. are in Boca Raton discussing electoral strategy and other issues at an annual party gathering.

The two-day Republican Governors Association conference Wednesday and Thursday at the Boca Raton Resort and Club allows the governors to share policy initiatives in their respective states. It comes after the party suffered defeats in the Kentucky and Louisiana governor’s races and a win in a Mississippi gubernatorial contest earlier in November.

Governor Unveils Wish List For Upcoming Fiscal Year Spending

By Nov 19, 2019

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released his wish list for the 2020-2021 budget. It totals 91.4 billion, with much of that $400 million increase going to education. 

President Trump To Speak At Rescheduled Florida Republican Event

By News service of Florida Oct 29, 2019
Carolyn Kaster / AP

Just hours after Florida Republicans unexpectedly postponed the state party’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at the event, which is now scheduled for Dec. 7.