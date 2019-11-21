Governors of Texas, Arizona Selected In Boca To Head National Republican Association

Twenty three out of the 27 Republican Governors around the U.S. are in South Florida this week. Thursday was the second - and final day - of the annual Republican Governors Association Conference at a resort in Boca Raton.

The association's goal is to help get Republican politicians get elected as governors across the country, as well as provide them with some resources.

The governors at this year's conference have been sharing ideas from each of their states, and discussing issues like education, infrastructure and energy.

Only two hours of panel discussions were open to reporters. The rest of the conference involved governors speaking in smaller, breakout groups about individual policies.

Florida's own Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, has been attending the conference but was not speaking on any of the public panels, according to the Republican Governors Association, or the RGA.

The RGA also held its closed elections Thursday afternoon.

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott was elected the new chair of the association by fellow Republican leaders at the conference. Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey is the new vice chair for 2020.

