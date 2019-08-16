Greyhound Riders Are Being Asked For Immigration Papers At South Florida Bus Terminals

By MONIQUE O. MADAN 3 minutes ago
  • MIAMI HERALD

Federal immigration agents are beefing up their efforts to apprehend undocumented immigrants in South Florida as part of a nationwide effort to “keep communities safe” away from land borders.

The target: transportation hubs.

In the past few weeks, Customs and Border Patrol officials have been spotted by commuters at Greyhound bus stations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, asking riders on board, or in the process of boarding a bus, for proof of legal status.

