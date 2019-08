It could become harder to buy a gun at a gun show in Broward County.

Some county leaders want to tighten regulations that have allowed people to buy guns without background checks or waiting periods.

Twenty years ago, Broward County implemented background checks and a five-day waiting period for people to buy guns, but the regulations haven’t been enforced at gun shows because of a state law that kept the power to make gun laws out of city and county hands.

