Haiti President Accused Of Embezzlement Scheme In Government Audit Of Venezuela Aid Money

By Jacqueline Charles 1 hour ago
  • A relative unknown Jovenel Moise was the handpicked successor of Haitian President Michel Martlelly when he registered on May 20, 2015 for Haiti’s flawed presidential elections.
    A relative unknown Jovenel Moise was the handpicked successor of Haitian President Michel Martlelly when he registered on May 20, 2015 for Haiti’s flawed presidential elections.
    HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP/GETTY IMAGES via Miami Herald

Months prior to Haiti’s deeply flawed October 2016 presidential vote, the man who would become president, Jovenel Moïse, received millions of dollarsfor questionable road rehabilitation projects that a panel of Haitian government auditors say were part of embezzlement schemes that defrauded the country’s poor out of billions of dollars in Venezuelan aid meant to improve their lives.

At least $1 million was for a stretch of rural road in northern Haiti that government auditors said was paid for twice, after the public works ministry issued the same contract to two firms in late 2014. The firms shared the same tax identification number, government patent, technical staff and resume of projects in their portfolio, auditors said.

The only difference between the firms, auditors noted, was their heads. Agritans listed Moïse, a relatively unknown businessman and eventual handpicked successor to then-Haiti president Michel Martelly, as its head, while Betexs, the second firm, listed someone else. Agritrans received a $419,240 or 66 percent advance on the project — two months before the signing of its contract with the ministry of public works.

“For the court, giving a second contract for the same project... is nothing less than a scheme to embezzle funds,” auditors said about the project involving the Borgne-Petit Bourg-de-Borgne road.

The accusation is part of a damning 600-plus page government audit of Venezuela’s PetroCaribe oil program that Haiti’s Superior Court of Auditors and Administrative Disputes handed over to the Haitian Senate on Friday. It is the second installment of a three-part investigation into how the country managed billions of dollars in savings from the oil program between 2008-16. On Monday, auditors tweeted that they are continuing to work on their wide-ranging investigation.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
Haiti
Venezuela
news
Jovenel Moise

Related Content

A Brutal Haitian Regime Inspired Fabienne Josaphat's First Novel

By & May 21, 2019
Alejandra Martinez / WLRN

The Sundial Book Club is currently reading "Dancing in the Baron's Shadow," by Haitian American author Fabienne Josaphat, which takes place in Haiti during the dictatorship of Francios Duvalier, also known as Papa Doc. 

Six Months Later, Haitian Police Report Confirms Details Of Deadly La Saline Massacre

By May 20, 2019
Dieu Nalio Chery / Associated Press

Six months ago, reports of a violent massacre in the Port-au-Prince neighborhood of La Saline started to spread on Haitian social media and Whatsapp group messages.

There were photos and horrific stories of killings and torture of men, women and even children.

There was very little official information about what happened in La Saline, a neighborhood hard-hit by violence and extreme poverty. The area is also well known for being able to mobilize or thwart protests. The killings took place during a wave of anti-government protests in Haiti last year. 

‘Even Young Children Were Not Spared.’ Haiti Police Describe Massacre In La Saline

By Jacqueline Charles May 16, 2019
DIEU NALIO CHERY / Associated Press

It is one of Haiti’s most violent and impoverished neighborhoods, a no-go zone next to the Haitian Parliament that has become ground zero in a resurgence of gang-related and possibly politically motivated violence.

Now six months after dozens of people were tortured and killed in the worst massacre in Haiti in more than a decade, an internal Haiti police investigation report obtained by the Miami Herald provides the first official account of some of the atrocities that occurred in Port-au-Prince’s La Saline neighborhood during four days of carnage in mid-November.