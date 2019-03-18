Haiti's Latest Government Falls After Six Months As Lawmakers Fire Prime Minister

By Jacqueline Charles 3 hours ago
  • Jean Henry Céant (right) became Haiti's prime minister in August 2018.
Another Haiti government has been ousted.

Haiti’s Lower Chamber of Deputies fired Prime Minister Jean Henry Céant and his government on Monday, deepening uncertainty amid a political and economic crisis that led to violent protests last month and the U.S. and Canada warning citizens not to travel to the country.

The swift no-confidence vote came with hardly any debate and after Lower Chamber President Gary Bodeau noted that neither Céant nor any of his cabinet ministers were present. Deputies voted 93-6 in favor of censuring the government with three lawmakers abstaining.

“The decision is illegal and was outside of the constitution,” Céant told the Miami Herald. “It is unacceptable.”

Haiti

