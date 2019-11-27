Hallandale Beach Community Will Have To Boil Water For Thanksgiving

By LARRY BARSZEWSKI 37 seconds ago
  • Hallandale Beach issued a precautionary boil water notice Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. The order will extend until at least Friday, officials said.
    Courtesy / Hallandale Beach

Hallandale Beach issued a boil-water order Tuesday night after a city contractor hit and broke a valve on a water main.

The precautionary notice covers a limited area of the city: from Southwest Fourth Street to Southwest Eighth Street between Dixie Highway and Southwest Second Avenue, as well as Peter Bluesten Park and the Hallandale Beach YMCA Family Center.

The boil water order will remain in effect at least through the Thanksgiving holiday. The earliest it will be lifted is Friday, depending on test results officials said.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

