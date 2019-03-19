Harvard Helps With Absentee Rates At Schools, Dr. Jane Goodall Visits FAU & HOPE Murals Project

Harvard University has been working with eight school districts across the country, one of them Palm Beach County Schools, to reduce the level of absenteeism in classrooms. The university’s Proving Ground Program is part of the Center for Education Policy and Research, is trying to find the best practices to lower absenteeism rates in schools through fliers, emails, texts, and robocalls. According to the director of the program, Bi Voung, missing a total of 18 days of school is equivalent to half a year of learning loss. Vuong joined Sundial to talk about how the data she and the team of researchers collected on Palm Beach County Schools is helping reduce absentee rates.

Listen to today's show.

Dr. Jane Goodall has dedicated her life to preserving chimpanzee habitats and identifying where the populations are at greatest risks. On Tuesday, March 19, Dr. Goodall will be speaking at Florida Atlantic University about importance of protecting species and the natural world. She joined Luis Hernandez on Sundial to discuss her legacy and some of the key environmental fights ahead.

Over the past year, the HOPE Murals project, an interactive art-based youth-development experience, has worked with dozens of young people within the Miami-Dade County Juvenile Detention Center. The project originally started as a fundraiser for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, but the superintendent for the Miami- Dade Juvenile Detention Center wanted to continue the project in the facility, by using art as a platform to mentor incarcerated minors. German DuBois III is the founder of the program. He joined Sundial to talk about how he works with youth to create a vision for the murals and teaches them to paint over the course of a month.

A Miami Herald Food competition turns the NCAA basketball championship March Madness into one about food. “Munch Madness” is a competition where the newspaper asks readers to vote for their favorite restaurants online. Last year Boca’s House, the half-Peruvian and half-Venezuelan restaurant won the title. Miami Herald’s Carlos Frias joined Sundial to talk about this year’s competition.