Has Latin America's Tragic COVID Year Created Another Economic 'Lost Decade'?

By 11 minutes ago
  • A man wearing a protective mask walks past a store in central Mexico City shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
    A man wearing a protective mask walks past a store in central Mexico City shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
    Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Latin America is the new global epicenter for COVID-19. But it may also be the new epicenter for pandemic-related economic collapse.

Nothing makes people in Latin America and the Caribbean more uncomfortable than the term “Lost Decade.” It refers mainly to the 1980s, when the region’s economies crashed under the weight of massive debt. The question now is whether the past decade has been lost, under the strain of COVID-19.

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

In a report this week, the U.N.’s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, or ECLAC, is raising that fear. Because of the economic shock from the pandemic, it says the region’s GDP is likely to shrink more than 9 percent this year.

Combined with dismal economic performance from the last few years, ECLAC fears that would set back Latin America’s per capita GDP to 2010 levels. The commission says that essentially represents another “lost decade” for the region.

Meanwhile, the Pan American Health Organization reports this week the number of COVID-19 deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean has passed the total in the U.S. and Canada.

Tags: 
Latin America and the Caribbean
COVID-19
Lost Decade
ECLAC
Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean
Pan American Health Organization
news
Local News

Related Content

More Latin American Leaders Announce They're Infected With COVID-19

By Jul 10, 2020
Juan Karita / AP

Health experts call Latin America and the Caribbean the world’s new hotspot for COVID-19 infection. And the pandemic isn’t sparing the region’s leaders.

Small Uruguay Is Big Proof That Committing To Public Health Can Contain COVID-19

By Jul 6, 2020
Matilde Campodonico / AP

Uruguay has recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths per capita in South America, if not the entire western hemisphere. The small but progressive country has done that despite sitting right next door to Brazil – which has the world’s second-highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities behind the U.S.