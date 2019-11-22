He Helped Farmworkers Organize In Florida. He Also Wrote Poetry. Joseph Kaplan Dies At 90.

By CARLI TEPROFF 7 seconds ago
  • Joseph Kaplan FAMILY PHOTO

Joseph Kaplan was a published poet. He was an accomplished labor lawyer for nearly five decades. And he was a devoted father and public servant.

In his role as a lawyer, he did pro bono work. Among those he represented: labor leader Cesar Chavez’s United Farm Workers Union. Kaplan was on the front lines during the drive to unionize orange groves in Central Florida. Chavez was a labor activist focused on improving the lives and working conditions of farmworkers.

Kaplan, a longtime resident of Miami Beach and Coral Gables, died Thursday at age 90.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

