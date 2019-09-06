Head-Spinning Real Estate Deals Needed To Keep New Public Safety Radio System On Track

Broward County’s own rules don’t allow it to build a communications tower on property it owns in West Lake Park, the site it successfully pushed for over the objections of Hollywood officials and residents.

But the county can get around its own charter regulations — if it gives the land to someone else first.

Enter Tamarac, a city about 20 miles from the park site, which plans to do a deal with the county to keep the desperately needed new radio system moving forward for police, firefighters and other emergency responders.

