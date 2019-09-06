Head-Spinning Real Estate Deals Needed To Keep New Public Safety Radio System On Track

By LARRY BARSZEWSKI 7 minutes ago
  • A 325 foot public safety radio tower will be built in West Lake Park, if the county can get all the needed deals done.
    Courtesy

Broward County’s own rules don’t allow it to build a communications tower on property it owns in West Lake Park, the site it successfully pushed for over the objections of Hollywood officials and residents.

But the county can get around its own charter regulations — if it gives the land to someone else first.

Enter Tamarac, a city about 20 miles from the park site, which plans to do a deal with the county to keep the desperately needed new radio system moving forward for police, firefighters and other emergency responders.

Tags: 
911 radio towers
City of Hollywood
Tamarac
news

Related Content

Consultant Selects West Lake Park Over Hotel For Controversial 911 Radio Tower In Hollywood

By Aug 16, 2019
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

This story has been updated with an additional statement at 1:55 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.

An independent consultant has deemed West Lake Park the best location for where a disputed 911 radio communications tower should be built in the city of Hollywood.

School Bus Radios Won’t Slow Police Communications Anymore

By LARRY BARSZEWSKI Jul 26, 2019
South Florida Sun Sentinel file photo

Broward County’s overburdened public safety radio system is getting a break that should help it function until a new system can be put in place, possibly next year.

School bus drivers won’t be talking on its airwaves anymore. The school district has completed the transfer of 1,367 buses over to a new radio system that operates separately from the one used by police, firefighters and other emergency responders.

Hollywood, Broward County Reach Agreement On How To Choose 911 Radio Tower Site

By Jun 20, 2019
Hollywood
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

The city of Hollywood and Broward County  still don’t see eye-to-eye on where to put the new 911 radio equipment that would complete the overhaul of the emergency communications network countywide. However, the city commission did agree with the county on Wednesday on how to make a decision about it.

Broward County Approves 911 Radio Tower Agreement; Hollywood To Vote Wednesday

By Jun 18, 2019
Broward County Commission
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

The dispute between Broward County and City of Hollywood officials over where to put a new 911 radio tower is one step closer to solution. 

County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with Hollywood with provisions for choosing an independent expert to pick the site for the new tower as early as the end of this month .