Heads Of White Candidate For State Attorney And His Black Wife Chopped Off Campaign Sign

A campaign sign featuring life-sized pictures of a candidate for Broward state attorney and his wife outside the West Regional Library early voting site was vandalized in a way that caries racist overtones.

The heads were chopped off pictures of Joe Kimok, who is white, and his wife, Jordanne, who is Black. The heads were mounted on metal stakes next to the decapitated campaign sign in Plantation.

The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning about 9 a.m., when the second day of early voting began in Broward County, said Kimok campaign manager Phillip Jerez, who provided pictures of the scene. He said the campaign did not report the incident to the police.

