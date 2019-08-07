Deadline to apply: Aug. 29, 2019
Station: WLRN Public Media
Company: South Florida Public Media
FLSA Status: Full-time, Exempt
Reports to: News Director
Schedule: 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday-Friday, or as required
Location: South Florida
To apply:
(1) Fill out the job application form here. Then, submit (2) a cover letter, (3) a resume or CV, (4) five work samples (links or mp3s) and (5) at least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak of your qualifications for the position.
Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “Health Care Reporter” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
Position Summary:
South Florida is a dynamic region for health journalism--a place full of health inequities and people working to change them, shaped by state and federal policies, built on financial forces, and disrupted by the occasional emerging infectious disease. WLRN is looking for an experienced health reporter who can tell the stories of what this all means for the health of our communities and well-being of our residents. The reporter will understand and report across other areas intersecting with health care, such as the environment, the economy, and the arts, and collaborate with other beat reporters in the newsroom.
Responsibilities:
- Pitches and generates original story ideas
- Produces daily and long-term stories for all distribution channels — broadcast and digital
- Produces stories on deadline
- Produces reporting from the field
- Contributes to WLRN News programs
- Continues to hone beat and build sources
- Participates in live and online events
- Participates in staff meetings
- Participates in professional development opportunities
- Other duties as assigned.
Required Skills and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
- Three (3) years minimum professional experience in a newsroom
- Demonstrated experience understanding and distilling complex data
- Ability to produce multi-platform content out of data sets
- Ability to find human stories using data
- Exceptional verbal and written skills
- Ability to use news-gathering technologies, platforms, equipment and software
- Ability to mix and edit (multi-track) using digital audio editing program(s)
- A passion for journalism and storytelling
- An insatiable urge to report, publish and produce
- Understanding of and adherence to journalistic ethics
- Must be able to work independently, as well as collaboratively
- Ability and willingness to work varied shifts
- Other duties as assigned.
Preferred Skills and Experience
- Expertise in health care reporting, particularly in South Florida
- Ability to use digital recording equipment and any other field equipment
- Ability to voice stories and interviews with authority
- Ability to produce multiplatform digital stories
- Foreign language familiarity.
Physical Demands and Working Conditions:
Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.
