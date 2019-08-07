Deadline to apply: Aug. 29, 2019

Station: WLRN Public Media

Company: South Florida Public Media

FLSA Status: Full-time, Exempt

Reports to: News Director

Schedule: 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Monday-Friday, or as required

Location: South Florida

To apply: ​

(1) Fill out the job application form here. Then, submit (2) a cover letter, (3) a resume or CV, (4) five work samples (links or mp3s) and (5) at least three references who have worked closely with you and can speak of your qualifications for the position.

Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “Health Care Reporter” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Position Summary:

South Florida is a dynamic region for health journalism--a place full of health inequities and people working to change them, shaped by state and federal policies, built on financial forces, and disrupted by the occasional emerging infectious disease. WLRN is looking for an experienced health reporter who can tell the stories of what this all means for the health of our communities and well-being of our residents. The reporter will understand and report across other areas intersecting with health care, such as the environment, the economy, and the arts, and collaborate with other beat reporters in the newsroom.

Responsibilities:

Pitches and generates original story ideas Produces daily and long-term stories for all distribution channels — broadcast and digital Produces stories on deadline Produces reporting from the field Contributes to WLRN News programs Continues to hone beat and build sources Participates in live and online events Participates in staff meetings Participates in professional development opportunities Other duties as assigned.

Required Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Three (3) years minimum professional experience in a newsroom

Demonstrated experience understanding and distilling complex data

Ability to produce multi-platform content out of data sets

Ability to find human stories using data

Exceptional verbal and written skills

Ability to use news-gathering technologies, platforms, equipment and software

Ability to mix and edit (multi-track) using digital audio editing program(s)

A passion for journalism and storytelling

An insatiable urge to report, publish and produce

Understanding of and adherence to journalistic ethics

Must be able to work independently, as well as collaboratively

Ability and willingness to work varied shifts

Other duties as assigned.

Preferred Skills and Experience

Expertise in health care reporting, particularly in South Florida

Ability to use digital recording equipment and any other field equipment

Ability to voice stories and interviews with authority

Ability to produce multiplatform digital stories

Foreign language familiarity.

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.

###