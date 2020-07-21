Related Program: 
Heard On Sundial: Police Accountability, Child Abuse Detention Centers, Opioid Crisis During COVID

By & 39 minutes ago
  • The detention center in Homestead has been shut down since August 2019.
    PEDRO PORTAL / MIAMI HERALD

On this Tuesday, July 21, episode of Sundial:

Civilian Oversight Panel Proposal

For years, advocates have pushed for the creation of a civilian oversight panel to investigate claims of officer misconduct in Miami-Dade County, which has the largest police force in the state of Florida.

The county commission passed a proposal to establish such a panel, but Mayor Carlos Gimenez vetoed the plan for the second time in two years. A revised version of this plan faced the commission Tuesday.

“Mayor Gimenez is leaving office. [The county is] going to have a new mayor. This item passed 8 to 5, so if it had a mayor who was supportive of it, this would have been the law of the land. It just wasn’t veto-proof this time around,” said WLRN reporter Danny Rivero. 

We spoke with Rivero about the push for a civilian panel, as well as the debate over Amendment 4 reaching the U.S. Supreme Court and what this means for Florida felons’ voting rights in the upcoming elections.

Child Abuse At Immigration Detention Centers

At least four children reported being sexually abused by staff at the detention center for unaccompanied minors near Homestead, according to newly released documents. Before it closed in August 2019, the facility was the nation’s largest center for unaccompanied migrant children and housed as many as 1,200 kids at a time. 

Although background checks are mandated in the state of Florida for anybody working with children, the detention center’s employees were not vetted for prior child abuse records. A 17-page report by the Administration for Children and Families details the sex abuse accusations and how they were handled. 

“The federal government referred it to the Department of Justice and they also referred it to the local law enforcement agency as well as the Administration for Children and Families,” said Monique O. Madan, the Miami Herald’s immigration reporter, who has been following the story. “What happened after that, we don’t know.”

We spoke with Madan about the published report, as well as COVID-19 outbreaks in detention centers.

Battling an Opioid Epidemic During a Pandemic

In the midst of a global pandemic, our country is simultaneously struggling through a separate health crisis. Thirty-five states, including Florida, have reported an increase in opioid overdoses this year compared to last, according to the American Medical Association

Luis Garcia, a former firefighter in Boynton Beach, has saved dozens of lives from opioid overdoses by administering the drug Narcan.

“Prior to [the COVID-19 pandemic], we were 5 percent of the world’s population and consuming approximately 80 to 90 percent of the world’s opioids. So we lead the world in the opioid crisis and that’s being overshadowed,” said Luis Garcia, a former firefighter in Boynton Beach, who has saved dozens of lives from opioid overdoses by administering a drug called Narcan.   

Through his non-profit, USA Opioid Crisis Mortality Reduction with Narcan, Garcia is training others how to administer the lifesaving drug through classes and is giving free Narcan donations to those in need. He is also distributing personal protective equipment and needed cleaning supplies because of the pandemic.

We spoke with Garcia about the national opioid epidemic and his nonprofit’s life-saving efforts during this time.

Related Content

Miami-Dade Civilian Police Oversight Panel Clears Initial County Commission Vote

By Joey Flechas - Miami Herald Jun 16, 2020
CARL JUSTE / Miami Herald

A proposal to revive a civilian oversight panel for the Miami-Dade police department passed an initial vote Tuesday, a measure that has received renewed interest on the heels of nationwide calls for law enforcement reform following the death of George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

The Police's Police Might Need Their Own Policing

By Wilson Sayre May 7, 2014
Creative Commons / Flickr user Okko Pyykkö

Miami’s Civilian Investigative Panel is in charge of policing the police, but the 12-year-old agency is having internal problems. The panel is in charge of reviewing the Miami Police Department's use of force, especially in cases of high-profile police shootings.

Sex Abuse Claims Revealed At Homestead Shelter, Where Staff Was Not Vetted For Child Abuse

By MONIQUE O. MADAN Jul 16, 2020
HHS

The now-shuttered Homestead detention center for migrant children in Miami-Dade had four child sex-abuse claims that resulted in the firing of one employee and the resignation of two others, according to newly released documents.

The information about the claims of sex abuse, which took place in the 18 months between January 2017 and July 2018, is in a 17-page report sent to U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s office in mid-May, a year after she had filed an inquiry with the federal Administration for Children and Families about the center.

Report Slams Medical Care, Solitary Confinement In Florida Immigration Detention Centers

By MONIQUE O. MADAN Dec 11, 2019
DONNA E. NATALE PLANAS / Miami Herald file photo

National civil rights and immigration lawyers are calling on state and federal officials to mandate complete oversight of all adult immigration detention facilities in Florida following a scathing report by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Americans for Immigrant Justice released Monday.

The 104-page report highlights “substandard” conditions at Florida’s four adult detention centers — Krome Service Processing Center South Miami-Dade, Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Monroe County Detention Center in Key West and Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Fla.

For Opioid Users, Pandemic Means New Dangers, But Also New Treatment Options

By editor May 29, 2020

Before Philadelphia shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Ed had a routine: most mornings he would head to a nearby McDonald's to brush his teeth, wash his face and — when he had the money — buy a cup of coffee. He would bounce between homeless shelters and try to get a shower. But since businesses closed and many shelters stopped taking new admissions, Ed has been mostly shut off from that routine.