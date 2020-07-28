Related Program: 
Sundial

Heard On Sundial: Rebranding Miami Beach, UM Doctor on COVID-19, Black Miami in the 20th Century

By & 16 minutes ago
  • Two women ride in the back of a convertible as it cruises along Ocean Drive
    Two women ride in the back of a convertible as it cruises along Ocean Drive
    BRYAN CEREIJO / Miami Herald

On this Tuesday, July 28, episode of Sundial:

 

Rebranding Miami Beach

 

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Miami Beach’s party scene is quiet. Bars, nightclubs, and tourist attractions have remained closed throughout the pandemic.

 

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber sees the party scene’s stillness as an opportunity to rebrand his city as a family-friendly cultural hub. He is scheduled to meet with the city commission Wednesday to discuss his proposals, which include imposing a midnight last call for alcohol and turning Ocean Drive into a pedestrian walkway.

 

“My thought was, if we’re going to make major changes to the business climate in this community, I think it makes sense to do it now, when sort of everything is dysfunctional, frankly,” Mayor Gelber said. 

 

We spoke with Mayor Gelber about his new vision for Miami Beach.

UM Doctor on COVID-19

University of Miami’s Dr. Erin Marcus knows the stress that Florida’s nurses and doctors are facing from working in a primary care facility in the Jackson Health Network. Recently, she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post exploring Florida’s COVID-19 crisis from an insider’s perspective.

 

We spoke with Dr. Marcus about why she doesn’t believe Florida will be pandemic-free any time soon. You can read more about the interview here.

 

July Sundial Book Club Explores Black Miami in the 20th Century

 

Much of South Florida’s history was shaped by Bahamians, Haitians, other members of the Caribbean Diaspora, and African Americans. Yet Black history is often left out of public school curriculum. Sundial Book Club’s July title is Black Miami in the 20th Century by FIU professor emeritus, Dr. Marvin Dunn.

 

“Many schools in the [Miami-Dade Public School] system have a copy of this book that was purchased years ago when it came out. The system knows that the book exists. Some of the school board members have spoken to me about it, but there’s been no move to incorporate this book into the school system,” said Dr. Dunn. 

 

“I wrote this book realizing I had to use language that would be acceptable in schools. I could have told these stories in a much more adult way, believe me.”

 

We spoke to him about his inspiration for the book and how he hopes more students can read it.

 

We also talked to Kalyn Lee, Miami-Dade Public Schools’ 2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year. She's a teacher at Carol City Senior High School and has been advocating for including more of South Florida's Black history as part of the district’s curriculum.

Tags: 
COVID-19
anti-racism
education
schools
healthcare
Miami Beach
Dan Gelber
news
Local News
Coronavirus

Related Content

As Hospitals Deal With COVID-19 Spikes, Head of Jackson South ICU Says: 'Masks Work. It's Not Hard.'

By Verónica Zaragovia Jul 27, 2020
Courtesy of Dr. Andrew Pastewski

Andrew Pastewski, a pulmonologist and head of the ICU at Jackson South Medical Center, recently brought his brother — who was living in New York — down to Florida to stay in his home.

Trouble Accessing Florida DMVs During COVID-19 Brings Unintended Consequences

By 3 hours ago
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

As state and local officials debate reopening Florida schools to children, another core government service remains operational at a significantly reduced capacity: Driver License and Motor Vehicle Service Centers, or DMVs for short.

After Misinformation Campaign, Miami-Dade School Board Approves Plan To Improve Teaching On Racism

By Jun 18, 2020
Jessica Bakeman / WLRN

The Miami-Dade County School Board voted 8-1 during a virtual meeting Wednesday night to review and enhance how the district teaches racism and empower a student task force to tackle the issue.

The proposal, however, became the target of a misinformation campaign.

'There's A Lot Of Denialism': How An Anti-Racism Proposal Exposed Miami's Racial, Ethnic Fractures

By Jun 24, 2020
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

A plan to improve how public schools in Miami-Dade County teach students about racism drew a racist backlash last week — a response that reflected a long history of denying anti-Black prejudice in a place where race relations are more complicated than Black and white.