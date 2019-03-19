Here Are The South Florida Winners Of The 2018 Florida Book Award

Several South Florida writers are recognized in this year’s Florida Book Awards.

The 13th annual competition honors books published in 2018. The winners will be presented at a public ceremony in Tallahassee on April 11.

Here’s the list of South Florida winners by category:

Younger Children’s Literature

GOLD: Silvia Lopez, Miami, “Just Right Family: An Adoption Story”

SILVER: Margaret Cardillo, Miami, “Just Being Jackie”

Older Children’s Literature

Ryan Calejo, Miami, “Charlie Hernández & the League of Shadows”

General Nonfiction

GOLD: Dawn Davies, Fort Lauderdale, “Mothers of Sparta: A Memoir in Pieces”

Spanish Language

GOLD: Hernán Vera Álvarez, Miami, “La librería del mal salvaje”

SILVER: Glenda Galán, Miami, “Ventanas: Entrevistas de Glenda Galán a escritores latinoamericanos”

BRONZE: Félix Anesio, Miami, “Los cuervos y la infamia”

Visual Arts

SILVER: Sharon Koskoff, Delray Beach, “Murals of the Palm Beaches”

Young Adult

SILVER: Kristina Neihouse, Key West, “Knowing When to Leave”

You can see the full list of winners here.